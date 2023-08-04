DA Davidson Comments on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

VRNS opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

