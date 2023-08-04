Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili Sells 30,000 Shares

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAN opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Dana’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Dana’s payout ratio is -27.40%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

