David L. Deninno Sells 10,007 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,140.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 156,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

