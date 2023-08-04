De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Mark Hoad Buys 50,000 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad purchased 50,000 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($31,454.62).

De La Rue Stock Down 3.5 %

LON DLAR opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.94, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

