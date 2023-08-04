De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Mark Hoad Buys 50,000 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad purchased 50,000 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($31,454.62).
De La Rue Stock Down 3.5 %
LON DLAR opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.94, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29.
About De La Rue
