Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 283.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $555.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $562.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

