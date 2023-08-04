Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 17,980,733 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

