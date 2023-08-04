Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522,980 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $9,236,643 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.