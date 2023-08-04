DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 26th, Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66.

NYSE DASH opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

