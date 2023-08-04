DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $21,994,328. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

