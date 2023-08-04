DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 2068689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.