Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EGRX opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $277.12 million, a P/E ratio of 423.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

