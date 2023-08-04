Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 7,500 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £8,475 ($10,880.73).

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

LON:ECOR opened at GBX 111 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.17. The company has a market capitalization of £286.22 million, a P/E ratio of 358.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 108.60 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,258.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

