Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$23.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.0 %
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 EPS for the current year.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
