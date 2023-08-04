Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.95) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s current price.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
LON EDV opened at GBX 1,726 ($22.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,942.29. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,435 ($18.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($28.78). The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86,300.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
