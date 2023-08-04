Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

