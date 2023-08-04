Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Equinix by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,795 shares of company stock worth $6,561,912. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $759.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $776.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.