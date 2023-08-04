Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NYSE EQH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

