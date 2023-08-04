Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 141,025 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.