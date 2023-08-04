Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

