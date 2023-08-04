Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

