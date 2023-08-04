Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

