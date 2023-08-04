EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.87. EVgo shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8,124,507 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $81,392.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at $332,746.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076 in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 1,876.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 984,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Trading Up 21.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.94.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

