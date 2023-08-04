EVgo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 395% compared to the average daily volume of 4,050 call options.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

EVGO opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

