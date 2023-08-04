Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $18.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fastly shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,583,261 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,549,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,276. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fastly by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

