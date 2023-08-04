Financial Contrast: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) versus MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MeridianLink has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MeridianLink and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 2 3 1 0 1.83 CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeridianLink presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. CoreCard has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than MeridianLink.

15.5% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of MeridianLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -6.53% -2.49% -1.35% CoreCard 10.74% 12.25% 10.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeridianLink and CoreCard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $288.05 million 4.95 $1.29 million ($0.24) -73.67 CoreCard $69.76 million 2.74 $13.88 million $0.76 29.58

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoreCard beats MeridianLink on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions, as well as MeridianLink Insight, a business intelligence tool. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis, as well as data verification software solutions. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

