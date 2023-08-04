Financial Freedom LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

AMZN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

