Financial Review: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 5 13 0 2.63 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

19.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.89 billion 6.63 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -90.76 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zillow Group beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

