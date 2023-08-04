First National Trust Co Purchases 49,449 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 220,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 268,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

