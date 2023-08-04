Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $31.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 358,892 shares traded.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.