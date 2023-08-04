Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.92

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 49704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.
Forestar Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Forestar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forestar Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
