Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 4,785 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,324.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.64 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

