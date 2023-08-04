Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $28.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 25,621 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

