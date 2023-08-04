Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

FTDR opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 151.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,714,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

