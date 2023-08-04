Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 128647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

