Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 209,400 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 209,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $114,464.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of Galecto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $467,280.00.

Galecto Price Performance

GLTO stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

See Also

