Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Mark Lam Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £115.26 ($147.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,052 ($29,595.58).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAW opened at £114.60 ($147.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £105.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,773.70. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,923.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,565 ($71.45) and a one year high of £118.50 ($152.14).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 145 ($1.86) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $120.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 8,290.82%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.