Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $72.00. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 30,011 shares.

The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.56%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

