Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $592.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

