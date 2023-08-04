Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

NYSE GPN opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

