Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 312,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

