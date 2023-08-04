Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Green Plains by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 352,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Green Plains by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 47.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 826,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,897 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Down 2.0 %

GPRE opened at $34.21 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

