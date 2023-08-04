Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.