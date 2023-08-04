Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Acquires 2,798 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,798 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,581.44 ($4,598.07).

On Tuesday, July 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 2,475 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,564 ($4,575.68).

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 125 ($1.60) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 124.80 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £676.61 million, a PE ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.64.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.36) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Friday, May 19th.

