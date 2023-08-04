Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Acquires 2,798 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,798 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,581.44 ($4,598.07).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 2,475 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,564 ($4,575.68).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 125 ($1.60) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 124.80 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £676.61 million, a PE ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.36) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Friday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID)

