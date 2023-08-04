Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 71,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

