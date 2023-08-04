Guy Chiarello Sells 6,750 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00.

FI opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

