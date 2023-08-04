Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

