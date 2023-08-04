Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 156.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

HASI stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

