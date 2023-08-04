Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

