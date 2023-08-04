Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 29126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

