HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 111.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 585,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,503,000 after buying an additional 556,129 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

